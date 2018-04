RANDOLPH, Ohio – East Manufacturing is offering special trailer packages to celebrate 50 years in business.

Its flatbed, drop deck, dump and refuse trailers packages will adorn gold East nameplates, along with 50th anniversary mud flaps. The flatbed and drop deck trailers will also carry gold anodized flat hook tie-downs.

East has enjoyed 20 expansions in its 50-year history, and now occupies 110 acres and 680,000 sq.-ft. of manufacturing and building space.