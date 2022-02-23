Eaton creates ePowertrain business unit

Eaton has created a new ePowertrain business unit focused on the company’s electric vehicle transmission, reduction gearing, and differential portfolios.

“Automakers face many challenges when developing an EV powertrain, such as optimizing efficiency, weight, and noise, vibration and harshness (NVH), and dealing with packaging constraints,” said Anthony Cronin, product director, EV gearing and differentials, Eaton’s Vehicle Group. “Eaton can help manufacturers overcome these challenges by utilizing our many years of experience and in-house capabilities in design, validation and manufacturing of high-precision, high-quality gearing, transmissions and differential solutions.”