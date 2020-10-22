ECONOMIC WATCH: September third best month ever for trailer orders

COLUMBUS, Ind. – U.S. trailer orders surged to their third highest levels ever in September, according to ACT Research.

Orders of 51,208 units were up 82% from August and 174% year-over-year, according to ACT’s State of the Industry: U.S. Trailer Report.

“The confluence of several factors is evident in September’s third-highest monthly net volume in history,” said Frank Maly, director, CV transportation analysis and research at ACT Research.

(Source: ACT Research)

“Pent-up demand is one factor, as we’re now seeing capex release that was curtailed earlier this year by Covid-driven uncertainty. Another factor is lower build rates, pushing fleets to quickly submit their orders, rather than take a chance that new units might not be delivered until well into next year.”

Maly added, “In addition to fleets, dealers could also be worrying about the timing of stocking orders; conversations have included mention of dealers entering the fray in preparation for next year. Further solid numbers are likely in the near-term, as the industry enters what has normally been its usual order season.”