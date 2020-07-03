ECONOMIC WATCH: Truck orders bounced back in June

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Class 8 truck orders spiked to 16,000 units in June, reflecting a rapid freight rate improvement, according to preliminary data from ACT Research.

Orders surged 139% from May, and were up 23% from a “very easy” year-ago comparison, ACT reported. Classes 5-7 orders also rose 77% from May, but were off 20% year-over-year.

(Photo: John G. Smith)

“Preliminary data show that June orders for medium and heavy-duty vehicles jumped to a four-month high, rising above the combined April and May order tally,” said Kenny Vieth, ACT’s president and senior analyst. “On the back of a rapid improvement in freight rates over the course of May and June, North American Class 8 net orders spiked in June and were up against an easy year-ago comparison, when orders were under pressure from still large backlogs and rising equipment overcapacity. June is typically a slower order month, so seasonal adjustment augments the rebound.”

Regarding the medium-duty market, Vieth added, “Preliminary data here also show a four-month high and seasonal adjustment provides a lift to June’s Classes 5-7 orders.”