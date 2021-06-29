Edmonton auction secures $70M in transactions

Ritchie Bros. Edmonton sold more than 8,500 pieces of equipment and trucks for more than 1,200 consignors during its latest auction.

Last week’s three-day online event attracted close to 15,000 bidders and generated more than $70 million in transactions, the auctioneer says.

(File photo: Ritchie Bros.)

Canadian buyers accounted for 92% of the sales from June 23-25, with 56% taken in Alberta, 15% in B.C. and 9% in Saskatchewan. International buyers from locales including Australia, China and the U.K. purchased 8% of the equipment.

“We continue to see strong demand for low-hour, well-maintained equipment and trucks,” said Andrew Lutic, regional sales manager. “It’s the beginning of construction season here in Alberta, so we saw a lot of companies bidding aggressively in hopes of buying new assets to upgrade or fill holes in their fleet.”