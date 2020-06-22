Falcon Equipment expands product line

SURREY, B.C. – Falcon Equipment has added Beauroc dump bodies to its line, as its exclusive dealer in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

It has also become a Parker Motion and Control Technologies OEM.

Beauroc manufactures dump bodies for Classes 3-8 dump trucks, as well as landscape and multipurpose bodies. Bodies are available in steel or stainless steel.

Parker will become standard on Falcon Equipment builds.

“We are excited to grow our equipment and parts product offerings, providing our customers with brands that provide durability, safety and efficiency,” the company said in a release. “We want to be a one-stop-shop for the industries we serve.”