First Brands Group acquires Centric Parts

CLEVELAND, Ohio – First Brands Group has acquired Centric Parts and its Centric, C-TEK, Posi Quiet, and StopTech product lines.

“We are excited to add Centric Parts to our market-leading portfolio of aftermarket brands,” said Guy Andrysick, president of aftermarket for First Brands Group. “The addition of Centric Parts significantly expands our caliper capacity and breadth of catalog, and it positions us as the clear market leader in aftermarket braking. The acquisition has strengthened our supplier position to support all customers with one of the most comprehensive portfolios of replacement products in the North American automotive aftermarket.”

“With its highly recognized brand, quality products and established reputation, I am confident that Centric will succeed as part of a larger global organization with deep expertise and valued relationships across the industry,” added Tribby Warfield, CEO of APC Automotive Technologies.

The acquisition is effective immediately.