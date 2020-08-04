First Brands Group acquires Raybestos, Luberfiner brands

CLEVELAND, Ohio – First Brands Group has acquired the Raybestos and Luberfiner brands to its portfolio, through its acquisitions of Brake Parts Inc., and Champion Laboratories.

The company, formerly known as Trico Group, said the acquisitions are effective immediately.

“We are excited to add Raybestos and Luberfiner comprehensive product lines to our market-leading portfolio of aftermarket brands,” said Guy Andrysick, chief marketing officer at First Brands Group. “Both Raybestos and LuberFiner are important and natural complements to our current vehicle maintenance and vehicle repair product solutions. We have strengthened our supplier position to support all customers with one of the most comprehensive portfolios of replacement products in the North American automotive aftermarket.”