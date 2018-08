DUBLIN, Va. – Volvo Trucks’ New River Valley truck plant was recently reunited with the first truck ever built there.

The truck was donated by the Wilson family, founders of the former Wilson Trucking Corporation.

It’s a 1982 Volvo F7 model. Its new home is the Volvo Trucks Customer Center, which is adjacent to the plant.

Wilson also bought the first Volvo F86 model sold in the U.S. in the 1970s, and in 2011 it took delivery of the 500,000th U.S.-built Volvo truck.