FleetHunt adds Drivewyze scale bypass capabilities to ELD

Drivewyze’s weigh station bypass system has been integrated into FleetHunt Technologies’ electronic logging device.

Drivewyze subscribers will receive alerts on approach to more than 800 locations in 47 states and provinces, allowing them to bypass scales if their safety record meets certain thresholds.

(Photo: Drivewyze)

“Many of our customers have asked us about adding weigh station bypass to our service offerings, so we’re thrilled to announce Drivewyze as a partner,” said Rahul Bhandari, FleetHunt Technologies director.

“Weigh station bypass is one of the easiest ways for fleets and drivers to save time and money on the road, so we’re pleased to now offer this cost-effective service to our customers. As a cloud-based service provider, we were able to easily integrate Drivewyze’s services with our FleetHunt ELD, which makes it simple for customers to receive weigh station bypass opportunities without the need of installing additional in-cab equipment.”

“FleetHunt has been growing at an impressive clip over the years – expanding its product and services offerings as well as its customer base,” added Gavin Henry, Drivewyze vice-president of business development and channel management. “We’re excited to be aligned with FleetHunt.”

Other Drivewyze features, including safety notifications, and safety analytics are also available.