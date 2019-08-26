Fontaine moves closer to new Hino plant

MINERAL WELLS, WV – Fontaine Modification has announced it’s moving its West Virginia modification center from Williamstown to Mineral Wells, WV, to be closer to Hino’s new truck manufacturing plant.

The new facility offers double the production space, and will allow Fontaine to expand its truck modification and other service offerings. The new site is close to the Hino plant that will produce its XL series of Class 8 trucks.

It has 33,000 sq.-ft. with more than 10 dedicated bays, two drive-through lanes, a paint booth, and six five-ton overhead cranes.

“This new facility gives us the capability to run several types of products simultaneously. That will be key to supporting the Hino XL series of trucks as they are introduced to customers,” says Nate Eichinger, Fontaine managing director. “We are optimistic that the move will allow us to continue to grow and expand the ways that we can support Hino and its customers. We also expect that growth to result in adding new jobs going into 2020.”