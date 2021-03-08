Ford on path to electrify Transit, F-150 models

Ford’s commitment to electric vehicles will include Transit vans and F-150 pickups alike, with the E-Transit coming to market later this year, and the electric F-150 scheduled to arrive in mid-2022.

“We have a clear vision on the future of our business. The time for electrification is now, and we are all in,” general manager – commercial and government sales Philip Podgorny reconfirmed today, in an online presentation for the annual Work Truck Show.

The E-Transit is scheduled for release this year. (Photo: Ford)

“Electrification is just good business for our customers.”

Ford says E-Transit users could see a potential 40% reduction in maintenance costs when comparing the emerging vehicles to their gasoline-powered counterparts.

The previously announced E-Transit will come in three roof heights, three wheelbase lengths, and be available as a cargo van, cutaway and chassis cab variants – featuring maximum payload capacities of 4,250 lb.

But this isn’t only about supporting e-commerce activities, he stressed.

The vans will come equipped with “pro power” that delivers 2.4 kw to charge and use tools as diverse as belt sanders and miter saws.

The van’s batteries will also sit entirely under the cargo area’s floor and not intrude into available space, supporting upfitters and featuring the same mounting points as existing vans, he added.

Enhancements to available telematics packages are also set to offer insights about vehicle and fleet charging, with an EV-specific fleet dashboard.

Adding to that, an all-electric F-150 will emerge with millions of miles of testing in laboratory and real world settings, he said.

The OEM has committed to investing $29 billion into electric and autonomous vehicles up to 2025.

“Ford is just getting started,” Podgorny said.

“We will not yield to anyone.”