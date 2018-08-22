Freightliner delivers 50,000th new Cascadia

PORTLAND, Ore. – Freightliner has delivered its 50,000th new Cascadia since it entered production in January 2017.

The truck was delivered to Claremont, N.C.-based Cargo Transporters, which added its 128th new Cascadia upon the delivery.

“Our goal was to develop a truck with our customers in mind and provide them with the very best in fuel efficiency, safety and driver-focused features,” said Richard Howard, senior vice-president of sales and marketing for Daimler Trucks North America. “We want to sincerely thank all of our customers for the continued trust and partnership, and we could have never reached this significant milestone without them.”

Cargo Transporters currently operates more than 550 Freightliner trucks produced by the Cleveland, N.C., truck manufacturing plant.