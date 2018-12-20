Freightliner delivers first electric truck

CARSON, Calif. – Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) has delivered its first electric truck, as part of its Freightliner Electric Innovation Fleet.

The Freightliner eM2 was delivered to Penske Truck Leasing. Roger Nielsen, president and CEO of DTNA, ceremonially handed over the eM2 key to Brian Hard, president and CEO of Penske Truck Leasing, during an event in Carson, Calif.

“With increased hauling demands and regulatory pressures, combined with ongoing concerns over energy resource depletion, it is more important than ever that DTNA continues to rigorously test and research electric vehicle solutions together with our customers,” said Nielsen. “Electric commercial vehicles present a real opportunity to advance the ideal of emissions-free mobility while improving our customers’ real cost of ownership (RCO).”

“Penske is honored to be the first company to put this new medium-duty electric truck into service,” added Hard. “I commend and thank Roger Nielsen and his team at Daimler Trucks North America for their outstanding collaboration and spirit of co-creation with us over the last nine months to bring this innovative technology to market. Penske is committed to providing the most effective vehicle technologies to our customers and driving innovation and sustainability when it comes to mobility.”

Penske will install 20 high-power charging stations across five of its California locations, beginning this month. Next year, it will put an additional nine eM2 trucks and 10 heavy-duty eCascadia trucks into service in California and the Pacific Northwest.