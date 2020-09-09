Freightliner, Western Star tap FleetNet for roadside assistance

PORTLAND, Ore. – Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) is partnering with FleetNet America to provide emergency roadside assistance for Freightliner and Western Star trucks.

Available services include towing and recovery, mobile truck repair, tire repair and more, the company announced. The deal covers Canada and the U.S., and replaces previous plans from the truck makers.

“While unanticipated breakdowns are an unfortunate reality of driving a truck, we want to give customers peace of mind that their issue is being addressed immediately and effectively,” said Paul Romanaggi, chief customer experience officer, DTNA. “FleetNet’s vast resources and 24/7 availability will help maximize uptime and get trucks back on the road as fast as possible to help our customers keep the world moving.”

DTNA says the new programs offer a seamless customer experience, with real-time updates available through the FleetNet app, online, through text or email, or through the fleet’s custom communications system.