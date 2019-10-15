Fuso begins building Class 5 gas truck

GAFFNEY, S.C. – Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America has begun building its FE180 gas-powered Class 5 cabover truck.

It is being constructed by sister company Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp., in Gaffney, S.C.

The Fuso FE180 Gas model offers 11,855 lbs in payload capacity.

“North American market data shows that demand for gasoline-powered work trucks is increasing and in some areas outperforming conventional diesel-powered trucks,” said Justin Palmer, president and CEO, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America. “We attribute this market shift to the maintenance requirements of diesel trucks due to the increasing sophistication of diesel emission components. Our Fuso gas trucks eliminate this additional burden while still providing the long-run durability of the engine and its performance.”

The engine is supplied by GM, and produces 297 hp and 361 lb.-ft. of torque. It’s mated to an Allison six-speed automatic.

“The introduction of the Fuso FE180 GAS Class 5 work truck offers customers a powerful, hefty work truck that reduces the operational complications that its diesel counterpart faces today,” said Greg Baker, director of product management, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America. “We’ve designed this truck with the customer’s wish list in mind by giving it the power, torque and comfort drivers want in a work truck.”