Glasvan wins three Great Dane dealer awards

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Glasvan Great Dane collected three top honors at the 2018 Great Dane Dealer of the Year awards celebration.

The Mississauga, Ont., dealer won International Flatbed Dealer of the Year, International Refrigerated Dealer of the Year, and International Parts Dealer of the Year. It marked the 16th consecutive year Glasvan has received top dealer awards from Great Dane.

Tom Pepper of Glasvan Great Dane received special recognition for being a 10-time winner for high sales achievement.

“We would not be where we are without our customers. These awards are focused on the key elements of our core business, which is selling quality products and our promise of excellent customer service,” said George Cobham Sr., founder of Glasvan Great Dane. “I am proud of our team’s hard work and dedication in helping our customers deliver results. It’s an honour to receive these awards.” “These awards have been running for many years and in the Great Dane community we take great pride on awarding them to dealers who raise the bar and deliver a customer-first care experience,” added Rob Ulsh, vice-president, dealer and international sales for Great Dane. “Glasvan winning for many years in a row is testament to their team’s sales accomplishments and their goal in helping their customers get the most out of our products.”