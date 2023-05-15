Global Trucking Trends: Britain to allow longer semi-trailers

Britain will officially give the green light to longer semi-trailers on May 31, following an 11-year trial project with the configurations.

Measuring 15.65 meters (51 feet), these longer semi-trailers (LST) will see maximum combination lengths of 18.55 meters — 2.05 meters longer than those typically on the road. But they’ll still be subject to existing 44-tonne (97,000-lb.) gross vehicle weights, and fleets will need to establish route plans and conduct related risk assessments.

About 300 fleets already have about 3,000 of such trailers on the road.

“It’s fantastic to see this change for our supply chain come into law, resulting in a near £1.4-billion ($2.36-billion) boost to the haulage industry and driving economic growth,” said British Roads Minister Richard Holden. “Let the good times roll as we reduce congestion, lower emissions, and enhance the safety of British roads.”

The trial showed that LSTs were involved in 61% fewer personal injury collisions than conventional trucks, the government noted.

The trailers can also carry up to 30 standard U.K. pallets compared to 26.

The Road Haulage Association (RHA) welcomed the move but said the government could go further by increasing allowable gross vehicle weights to 48 tonnes (105,822 lb.). “This will be increasingly important when we roll out zero-emission trucks to compensate for the increased weight from batteries,” it said in a press release.

