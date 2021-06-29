GM accelerates Canadian production plans for EV600

General Motors has announced it is accelerating the timeline to produce its BrightDrop electric EV600 commercial vehicle at its CAMI Assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont.

As a result, it will be able to double production during its first year.

(Photo: GM)

“We are ramping up our support for BrightDrop production at CAMI to serve the growing market for electric delivery solutions,” said Scott Bell, GM Canada president and managing director. “CAMI will play a key role in GM’s vision for a zero emissions future.”

Initial production will begin later this year and will move to the CAMI plant in November 2022, upon the completion of a four-month plant retooling. The facility will continue producing the Chevrolet Equinox until April 2022.