Goodyear finalizes Cooper Tire acquisition

Goodyear has completed its acquisition of Cooper Tire, finalizing a merger agreement reached Feb. 22.

The company says the move will provide customers with more options, and will strengthen its position in the market.

(Photo: Goodyear)

“We are excited to officially bring Goodyear and Cooper together and unite our shared focus on customers, innovation and high-quality products and solutions. This combination strengthens Goodyear’s ability to serve more consumers globally and provides increased scale to support greater investments in new mobility and fleet solutions,” said Richard J. Kramer, Goodyear chairman, chief executive officer and president.