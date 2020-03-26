Goodyear offering free DoT inspections

AKRON, Ohio – Goodyear Commercial Tire & Service Centers in the U.S. are offering free DoT inspections for truckers as they continue to move commerce during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Valued at US$120, the inspections will include the tractor and trailer, including brake systems, tires and wheels, exhaust systems, lighting and more. The Goodyear CTSC locations are remaining open, even in states with stay-at-home orders, as they have been deemed an essential business.

“Goodyear is dedicated to meeting tire and service needs for the many hardworking professional drivers, first responders and other essential workers who are making countless sacrifices to protect public health and safety and deliver needed goods during these difficult times,” said Frank Payne, director, Goodyear Commercial Tire & Service Centers. “With the health and wellbeing of our customers and associates top of mind, we are taking a number of precautions to minimize the spread of Covid-19 at all of our centers so we can remain open and keep vehicles on the road.”

To reduce the spread of illness, all centers are following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and taking a number of preventive measures, including enhanced disinfection, visitor protocols and physical distancing, the company claims.