Goodyear working with Plus on autonomous trucking technology

Goodyear has announced it is working with Plus on autonomous trucking technologies.

The company will provide its suite of services, including connected tires, to improve efficiency and safety of trucks using Plus’s Level 4 autonomous driving technologies. The partnership will also examine how Godyear’s connected tires can feed into Plus’s online machine learning-based fuel economy tools.

(Photo: Goodyear/Plus)

Plus aims to have its first fully autonomous truck on the road by the third quarter of this year.

“Tires are the only thing on a vehicle that touches the ground and it’s this critical position that can help us enable future mobility solutions like autonomous transportation,” said Chris Helsel, senior vice-president – global operations and CTO of Goodyear. “With our leadership in products and innovation, Goodyear is supporting efficient fleet operations and is pleased to drive more possibilities for the logistics industry with Plus.”

Shawn Kerrigan, COO and co-founder of Plus, added, “We are constantly exploring new opportunities to generate more value for customers using our autonomous driving technology. The collaboration between Plus and Goodyear enables us to leverage both companies’ innovative fuel efficiency technologies, and harness these to further improve the performance of autonomous trucks.”