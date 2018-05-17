Great Dane hosts aftermarket conference

ATLANTA, Ga. – Great Dane says it attracted a record crowd to its seventh Aftermarket Parts and Service Conference May 2-5.

It’s a biennial event that brings together aftermarket management and sales teams and vendors to discuss safety, technology and product updates.

“Since we began holding our Aftermarket Parts and Service Conference in 2006, it has continued to grow and improve,” said Dave Durand, Great Dane’s vice-president of aftermarket. “It’s a great opportunity to get the Great Dane Aftermarket team and our vendors together under one roof to educate each other on product and technology updates, discuss new ideas, collaborate on solutions and celebrate our wins from the previous two years.”

Great Dane branch and dealer employees were also on-hand. The theme was ‘Forward into the future,’ and a keynote speech was given by astronaut and author Capt. Mark Kelly. The event also featured education sessions, a trade show, and awards dinner.

Lifetime Achievement awards were bestowed on: David Sawyer, parts manager for TSR, LLC; Art Hobbs, Great Dane’s branch service operations manager; and Durand, Great Dane’s vice-president of aftermarket.