Great Dane taps Decisiv to improve service

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Great Dane has partnered with Decisiv to enhance service and maintenance event management.

“Great Dane has chosen Decisiv as a technology partner to enable system connectivity and complete visibility around service events,” said Dave Durand, vice-president of aftermarket at Great Dane. “As part of our AdvantEDGE Aftermarket Parts & Service program, this platform will dramatically improve how our nationwide service, repair and maintenance network communicates and collaborates.”

The two companies will work closely to deliver a consistent and transparent approach to service, they claim, by providing greater visibility and access to real-time data. Users will be able to better manage their assets, improve uptime, and ensure reliable network-wide service delivery.

“The customer experience is paramount to Great Dane,” Durand said. “Offering a systematic and streamlined solution to our service network will enable a better service experience from estimate to invoice, leading to increased uptime for our customers and enhanced sales effectiveness across the entire Great Dane network.”