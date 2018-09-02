Truck News

News

Haldex’s Grey-Rock friction turns 90

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Haldex has announced its Grey-Rock heavy-duty friction products line is celebrating its 90th anniversary next year.

“Over the past 90 years Grey-Rock has outfitted hundreds of millions of shoes with the gold standard of stability and versatility in brake linings,” said Walter Frankiewicz, president Haldex North America and senior vice-president, Haldex North American Sales. “When fleets demand the critical combination of safety and stopping performance Grey-Rock has been the answer since 1929.”

The company says its Grey-Rock friction line focuses on “balanced and safe braking.”

