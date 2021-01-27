Hankook pilots smart tire technology

Hankook Tire and Revvo Technologies are testing smart tire sensor technologies with Junk King.

The pilot will include 30% of the trucks in Junk King’s California fleet, integrating Hankook’s SmartFlex tires with Revvo’s sensors and analytics.

“Ensuring our trucks stay in pristine shape is critical for our operations. It is the key to providing the top-notch customer service we promise to each and every one of our customers,” said Michael Andreacchi, CEO and co-founder of Junk King. “We’re excited to be at the forefront of this intelligent tire pilot program; having access to the tire data for our trucks is going to help us continue to standout in the junk removal industry.”

(Photo: Junk King)

Revvo’s sensors provide real-time tires insights into predicted tread life, abnormal tire behavior, optimal tire maintenance intervals and settings, offering real-time alerts.

Revvo’s CEO Sunjay Dodani said, “Helping keep operators safe on the road is one of our main goals. We are excited to partner with Hankook to give a fleet like Junk King the visibility into the usage of their tires. Seeing it help prevent major incidents gives us confidence in our shared vision of smart, connected tires for every vehicle on the road.”