Heavy Duty Repair Forum coordinates with NACV Show

The HD Repair Forum (HDRF) will join the North American Commercial Vehicle Show (NACV Show) to host its conference geared to the heavy-duty collision repair industry at the same venue.

It will be held Sept. 27-28 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Ga.

(Photo: NACV Show)

“This is the first time our event will be held in the Fall,” said HDRF president and co-founder Brian Nessen. “It will not replace our Spring event, scheduled for April 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas, but it will be the first time for us to gather in more than a year. Based upon the feedback from our advisory board and industry leadership, the HDRF will now be a biannual event.”

Sharing a venue with NACV Show will allow attendees to visit the show floor and see the latest trucks and trucking technology.

“The HD Repair Forum serves all of the stakeholders in the heavy-duty collision repair industry. We are continually seeking ways to deliver more value and our collaboration with the NACV Show delivers upon that commitment,” said Jennie Lenk, HDRF communications director.

HDRF will soon be releasing a schedule of events and speakers for the event and registration will follow.