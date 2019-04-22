Hendrickson to open new trailer suspension plant

NAVARRE, Ohio – Hendrickson has acquired 35 acres in Northeastern Ohio, where it plans to build its sixth trailer suspension plant.

“This $50 million, state-of-the-art facility will support local and Canadian customers as well as other Hendrickson divisions. It is our 11th manufacturing site in the United States and will have the capacity to manufacture axles and suspensions for heavy-duty Class 8 vehicles. We are excited for this opportunity not only for Hendrickson but for the State of Ohio, Stark County and the Village of Navarre,” said Gary Gerstenslager, president and CEO of Hendrickson.

“When completed and fully operational, this 180,000 sq.-ft. facility will employ a full-time workforce of nearly 300 associates. Hendrickson anticipates ground breaking to take place in April 2019 with completion of the facility in the first quarter of 2020. A solid technical workforce, proximity to customers and suppliers as well as Hendrickson Trailer’s roots in Northeast Ohio, all played a major role in our decision to locate the new manufacturing facility in Ohio,” added Perry Bahr, vice-president trailer commercial vehicle systems.