Hino partners with Sea Electric on electric vehicles

Hino is expanding its medium-duty product lineup to include battery-electric versions of M and L Series trucks in 2024.

The Class 4-5 Me Series and Class 6-7 Le Series will incorporate Sea Electric’s Sea-Drive power system.

“Our venture into battery-electric trucks started back in 2013 when we introduced our hybrid trucks, and advanced in October of 2020 with the announcement of Project Z – our development phase into zero-emission trucks,” Hino Trucks president Glenn Ellis said during a press conference at the Work Truck Show.

The Class 5 M5e cabover and Class 6 L6e conventional made their debuts at the event, featuring respective battery capacities of 138 and 220 kWh.

Hino Trucks president Glenn Ellis (Photo: John G. Smith)

The Me trucks will build on a Sea-Drive 120a. Sea Electric says that features 80 kW (110 hp) of continuous power. Their Le counterparts will feature the Sea-Drive 120b system, which features 200 kW (270 hp), or an optional 180b that packs 195 kW (260 hp).

Both companies have actually been working together since 2017, and Sea Electric has already powered about 100 Hinos worldwide, accumulating 2 million miles of experience in the field and more than 100,000 engineering hours.

‘End to end’ support

The OEM is also committing to offer a “unified end-to-end EV enablement” solution known as Hino Inclusev that includes consulting, financing, charging stations, installation and service. “A one-stop shop transitioning to EVs,” Ellis said.

Maintenance support will come through dealerships that had previously been trained on high-voltage systems in hybrid products that were available in 2013, Ellis added.

Other features of the trucks will include the Hino Edge telematics system that connects customers, the dealer network, telematics service providers, and the Hino Ultimate Support Center.

“The Me and Le Series will offer the same functional benefits of all Hino trucks with best-in-class visibility, automotive-grade interiors, and a quiet cab,” Ellis said.

Hino also remains committed to developing diesel options as well, he added.

“We realize not one option is right for all markets and all applications.”