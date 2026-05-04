Hino unveils Le Series battery-electric truck

Hino Trucks introduced its new Le Series battery-electric truck at ACT Expo 2026.

The Le Series will be offered in 25,950-lb (L6e) and 33,000-lb (L7e) gross vehicle weight rating configurations.

“Introducing the Le Series is an important step in our efforts to reduce environmental impact and support our customers’ sustainability goals,” Rodney Shaffer, vice president of national accounts and zero-emission vehicles at Hino Trucks, said in a release.

Le Series battery electric vehicle (Photo: Hino Trucks)

Shaffer said the truck is designed to build on Hino’s existing platform while supporting applications suited to electric vehicle adoption.

The Le Series uses the Hexagon Purus ProPack battery system with Panasonic Energy lithium-ion cells rated at 269 kWh and up to 750 volts.

DC fast charging using CCS Type 1 at 120 kW enables the battery to reach 80% state of charge in about 1.8 hours.

The truck is powered by Accelera’s Integrated e-Axle 14Xe Gen 4.5, delivering 260 kW (348 hp) of peak power and 180 kW (241 hp) of continuous power through a two-speed automatic transmission and axle.

Designed to improve energy efficiency

Hino said the system is designed to improve energy efficiency and range, while programmable regenerative braking and weight distribution enhancements support vehicle performance.

The company said drivers will benefit from electric torque delivery and quieter operation.

For body builders, Hino said the back-of-cab design is intended to simplify upfitting across applications.

The Le Series also includes automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning systems as standard equipment.

Production is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2026.