Hino XL8 to be assembled in Ontario

Hino Motors Canada (HMC) announced Thursday that the 2023 model year Hino XL-Series Class 8 trucks will start production at the HMC assembly facility in Woodstock, Ont., in the spring of 2022.

The 2023 Hino XL8 will be offered in 4×2 and 6×4 straight frame configurations ranging from a GVWR of 35,000 to 54,600 pounds. The 109-inch bumper to back of cab day cab model will be offered with a selection of wheelbases up to 289 inches on 4×2 and 281 inches on 6×4 models.

(Photo: Hino Motors Canada)

Powering the 2023 Hino XL8 will be the Cummins L9 engine. Hino XL8 models come standard with 300 horsepower with the option of 360 horsepower in the 6×4 models.

The Allison 3000 Series transmission, in both Highway Series and Rugged Duty Series, is the exclusive transmission in the Hino XL8.

Front and rear axles are supplied by Dana with Hendrickson rear air suspension standard in all Hino XL8 models. Sharing the cab and interior with the Hino L-Series class 6 and 7 models, the bold, aerodynamic exterior design and ergonomic cockpit have developed a loyal customer following in Canada.

“The Hino conventional cab medium duty models are a very popular truck in Canada,” said Mark Lorentz, vice-president of sales at HMC. “Owners appreciate the Hino reputation for quality, durability and reliability while drivers praise the quiet, automotive style interior. Our customers requested a Class 8 model to meet their business needs, today Hino is excited to announce their needs have a solution.”

The HMC assembly facility in Woodstock opened in 2006 and was expanded in 2016 to meet the growing demand for Hino trucks in Canada.