Huayi Tire marketing towards Canada’s South Asian trucking community

TORONTO, Ont. – Huayi Tire is reaching out to the South Asian trucking community in Canada, with a Punjabi website and databooks for Double Coin tires.

“We recognize that more than half of all truckers in Vancouver and Toronto were born in South Asia and a vast majority speak Punjabi,” said Tim Phillips, vice-president of marketing and operations for Double Coin. “This is the reason why we wanted to be the first tire manufacturer to provide databooks and a website in the Punjabi language.”

The company says it will also partner with associations and support events that represent the community. The Punjabi-language website and databooks can be found at www.huayitirecanada.com/pa.