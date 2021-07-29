Hydro One’s heavy-duty truck charging pilot included in new EV funds

The federal government is investing $12.7 million into electric vehicle charging initiatives, including a Hydro One project that directly affects heavy-duty trucks.

Ontario’s largest electricity distributor will receive $4.95 million through Natural Resources Canada’s Green Infrastructure – Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Demonstration Program to develop a pilot project for heavy-duty electric truck charging stations, establishing a model that could be used by other utilities and businesses.

(File photo: Volvo Trucks North America)

“We’re integrating sustainability practices into all aspects of our business as part of our vision for a better and brighter future by developing innovative solutions such as our electric heavy-duty vehicle pilot to help achieve net-zero emissions by 2050,” said Jason Rakochy, Hydro One senior vice-president – strategy and growth.

The Toronto Transit Commission, meanwhile, receives $2.5 million to implement a smart charging platform for its electric buses, using a system that manages peak energy demand.

Geotab receives $1.3 million to demonstrate an enhanced SmartCharge Incentive system, which would identify specific charging times that can help manage electrical loads within a grid.

“This new solution adds the ability to reduce charging load during critical peak periods and reduces the number of EVs charging at any given time,” said Eric Mallia, vice-president, Geotab Energy.

Blackstone Energy Services will get $635,000 to test a vehicle-to-grid system that could be used to discharge vehicle energy during peak electricity demands.

Other funding relates to private home and multi-use residential chargers.

The federal government says it has since 2015 invested more than $1 billion to make electric vehicles more affordable and charging infrastructure more locally accessible.

“We’re giving Canadians the greener options they want to get to where they need to go. We’re building a coast-to-coast network of electric vehicle charging stations from St. John’s to Victoria. This is how we get to net zero by 2050,” says Seamus O’Regan Jr., minister of natural resources.