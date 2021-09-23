International Truck launches MV Series

International Truck on Thursday announced the launch of the new International MV Series, the next generation of its medium-duty vehicles, reimagined from the ground up to advance performance, safety and uptime.

“The new International MV Series features thoughtful design that includes premier safety features, head-turning styling, simplified TEM integration and uptime enhancements,” said Debbie Shust, vice-president, medium-duty truck. “We listened to customers feedback and developed a medium-duty vehicle that is custom built for all their needs.”

(Photo: International Truck)

The new MV Series was designed for increased maneuverability, visibility, and safety.

An aerodynamic hood and smartly designed breakaway mirrors provide superior visibility for drivers and the restyled bumper and black, molded-in-color grille with optional chrome surround deliver attention grabbing looks.

The MV Series includes standard halogen headlights, with newly introduced, optional LED headlights to provide longer life and improved visibility.

Several optional collision mitigation enhancements are also available. The Bendix Wingman Fusion System technology includes adaptive cruise, enhanced collision mitigation, multilane vehicle braking, stationary object alert, lane departure warning, and front radar and cameras. The Bendix BlindSpotter Collision Warning System is equipped with side object detection alert.

Enhancements

The MV Series features numerous enhancements that increase the performance capability of the vehicle. The high efficiency cooling module eliminates mega-brackets enabling integrated front frame extensions and an improved snowplow upfit offering.

Hood mounted splash panels and on-engine air cleaner provide improved under-hood access while an optional under-hood work light is available for improved visibility during daily maintenance checks. Smart chassis packaging changes allow for improved body integration and improved operating costs for a wide variety of applications.

The Diamond Logic electrical system comes standard, allowing for customized programming for driver and equipment protection, ease of body integration and greater uptime.

Hundreds of off the shelf features exist for improved safety, examples of which include: driver safety with the inclusion of pre-trip light inspection, safety on the jobsite with external regen warning, and equipment protection with hydraulic oil power take-off shutdown and an outrigger stowed interlock.

The MV Series offers two engine options, the Cummins B6.7 and L9, with increased fuel efficiency as well as extended and aligned maintenance intervals.

Corrosion protection is also improved with InterCoat ChemGuard standard on the cab floor as well as optional LINE-X offering for particularly tough environments.

Connectivity

The MV Series is supported through OnCommand Connection, Navistar’s remote diagnostics system. Customers have the option to receive real time information to protect their assets through GPS and geofencing capabilities as well as easy to understand and actionable vehicle health reports.

The MV Series includes the option for customers to add International 360 – the service communications platform that makes it easier to communicate with the International service network and streamline the repair process.

“This is an evolution, rather than a departure, from our existing strategy,” said Diane Hames, vice-president, marketing. “The new MV moves the International brand forward and is equipped with the features and technology to be an excellent fit for every customer.”