Isuzu begins production of 2022 F-Series Classes 6/7 models

Isuzu says it has begun production of its 2022 F-Series trucks, including a new Class 7 offering.

The trucks come with the Cummins B6.7 engine, and are the first product to come to market from the Isuzu Cummins Powertrain Partnership. They’re being built in Charlotte, Mich.

“The advanced, more powerful Cummins B6.7 engine will create new opportunities for our dealers,” said Shaun Skinner, president of Isuzu Commercial Truck of Canada “We now offer a complete range of Classes 3 through 5 gasoline-powered models and Classes 4 through 7 diesel-powered trucks, by far the widest range of low cab forward trucks in the marketplace.”

Isuzu has commenced production of its new F-Series line. (Photo: Isuzu)

The F-Series includes the following models: Class 6 FTR (25,950-lb. GVWR); Class 6 FVR Derate (25,950-lb. GVWR); and Class 7 FVR (33,000-lb. GVWR).

They’re available in eight wheelbases from 152 to 248 inches, and can accommodate bodies from 14 to 30 feet. The Cummins B6.7 engine puts out 260 hp and 660 lb.-ft. of torque.

“The Cummins B6.7 has a legacy that goes back almost 40 years, so we’re excited to see it in the Isuzu F-Series,” said Rob Neitzke, executive director of Cummins on-highway OEM business. “It gives Classes 6 and 7 truck buyers in the U.S. and Canadian markets new ways to experience the B6.7 with configurations that didn’t exist before today.”

The engine is mated to an Allison RDS transmission.