Jacobs takes to the road to highlight new tech

ATLANTA, Ga. – Jacobs Vehicle Systems is hitting the road to promote its new technologies, including a high-power density (HPD) engine brake.

The first stop was the North American Commercial Vehicle Show in Atlanta, Ga.

“The tour will essentially provide representatives from all stakeholders in trucking an opportunity to experience firsthand Jacobs’ newest transportation solutions,” said Steve Ernest, vice-president, engineering and business development for Jacobs. “With these new technologies, we want to show as many people as possible how far Jacobs has come to support the ever-changing demands of contemporary trucking.”

Another new technology being highlighted on the tour is active decompression technology (ADT).

The HPD engine brake is Jacobs’ answer to downsped engines and lower cruising rpms. It doubles the braking power at cruise speeds, provides quicker upshifting for better acceleration and hill climbing, reduces the need for downshifting by providing power at the normal operating engine speed, and improves service brake life.

ADT improves engine operation during startup and shutdown. Jabos says it can eliminate engine shutdown-induced cab vibration, improve cold starting, reduce starter wear, and increase cranking speed for easier starts.

“The purpose of the demonstration truck is to highlight our HPD high power density brake, which doubles power at lower engine speeds,” Robb Janak, director, new technology, said in an interview with Trucknews.com. He said downsped engines, and more aerodynamic truck designs demand greater braking power.

The technology for the high-density engine brake was first developed in Europe, where Jacobs collected customer feedback. It will become available in 2020. Cylinder deactivation is a technology Jacobs is bringing to Navistar’s Department of Energy SuperTruck.

Active decompression technology reduces cab vibration during engine startup and shutdown, Jacobs says. It can provide a better sleep for drivers whose trucks turn on and off during the night to provide heating and cooling.

“We were first tasked to develop that system for cabin shake,” said Janak. “When the truck shuts down, it was so violent it was waking up drivers.”