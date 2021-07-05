June Class 8 orders jump 11%

Class 8 truck orders jumped 11% in June, to 25,700 units, according to preliminary data from ACT Research.

They were up 61% year-over-year, compared to the Covid-impacted intake in 2020.

(Photo: John G. Smith)

Classes 5-7 orders slipped 12% from May.

“With 2021 backlogs essentially filled and 2022 order activity remaining calendar constrained, North American Classes 5-8 orders in June moved sideways from May,” said Kenny Vieth, ACT’s president and senior analyst. “We reiterate that order moderation aligns with expectations, driven by the supply of open build slots in 2021 and not fully opened 2022 orderbooks, rather than any material fall-off in demand for equipment.”