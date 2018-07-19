June Class 8 orders one of the strongest months in more than a decade

COLUMBUS, Ind. – For the fourth time in six months, North American Class 8 truck orders exceeded 40,000 units, according to the latest data from ACT Research.

Orders totaled 42,224 units in June.

“North American Class 8 net orders continued to materially outpace the industry’s ability to sate demand, and June’s performance is more impressive in that it is typically one of the weakest months of the year for orders,” said Kenny Vieth, president and senior analyst. “When seasonally adjusted, June’s intake rises to 48,264 units. Seasonally adjusted, we have to track back to March 2006 to find the only month in history that surpasses June’s volume.”

Medium-duty orders were also strong.

“Demand for medium-duty vehicles remained on a strong path in June, with Classes 5-7 orders rising to a three-month high of 26,649 units,” Vieth said. “Through year-to-date June, medium-duty orders are up 23% year-over-year, and current market strength continues to hearken back to 2006.”