Kenworth achieves record Class 8, medium-duty market share

Kenworth says it achieved record Class 8 and medium-duty market share in the U.S. and Canada in 2020.

Its Class 8 market share was 15.8% in the U.S. and Canada, while it claimed 11.7% of the medium-duty market.

“Our industry-leading, premium quality Kenworth T680 on-highway flagship, T880 vocational leader and iconic long-hood W990 models drove sales and record Class 8 market share in 2020. Kenworth had excellent performance in both the on-highway and vocational segments,” said Laura Bloch, Kenworth assistant general manager for sales and marketing.

“Our Class 8 and medium-duty market share records were driven by the outstanding customer support provided by the Kenworth dealer network, the best in the industry. Kenworth dealers operate 431 dealerships in the U.S. and Canada, and 138 of our locations have met our stringent and demanding standards required to achieve the prestigious Kenworth PremierCare Gold Certified status.”