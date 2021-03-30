Kenworth Montreal opens new dealership in Mirabel

Kenworth Montreal Group has added a new full-service dealership in Mirabel, Que.

The 26,800 sq.-ft. facility features 15 service bays, two-hour truck diagnosis, an 800 sq.-ft. parts display area, 3,500 sq.-ft. parts warehouse, drivers lounge, and 24-hour towing service availability.

It’s located at 18160 Rue J.-A.-Bombardier in Mirabel near Hwy. 15, a major highway running north/south through Quebec.

The new dealership is approximately eight miles from the Paccar manufacturing plant in Sainte-Therese. In addition to providing expanded support to fleets and truck operators in the area, Kenworth Mirabel will process all new medium- and heavy-duty trucks purchased through Kenworth Montreal Group.

“Since our new Kenworth Mirabel dealership is in close proximity to the Paccar plant in Sainte-Therese, we will send all new medium-duty truck orders purchased through our group locations to Mirabel for new truck prep and pre-delivery inspections. This will improve efficiencies for our dealerships and customers,” said Mike Parent, Kenworth Montreal general manager.

“In addition, we will work with the Kenworth dealer network to provide upfit work for medium duty trucks built at the Paccar Sainte-Therese plant to further expedite and enhance the truck delivery process for Kenworth customers throughout North America.”