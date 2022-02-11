Kenworth names two Canadians on dealer council

Bill Currie of Inland Kenworth in Burnaby B.C. has been named chairman of 2022 Kenworth dealer council, the Kenworth Truck Company announced Friday. Samuel Letendre of Kenworth Maska (La Presentation, Que.) was also named as a member.

(Photo: Kenworth)

The council features nine executives representing 449 Kenworth dealerships in the U.S. and Canada and works in partnership with Kenworth to support customer experience throughout the dealer network.

The other council members are: Bill Kozek, CSM Companies (Madison, Wis.); Mike Levering, Truckworx Kenworth (Birmingham, Ala.); Harry Mamizuka, NorCal Kenworth (San Leandro, Calif.); Tim Mitchell, Kenworth of Pennsylvania (Carlisle, Pa.); Scott Nichols, Kenworth of Indianapolis (Indianapolis, Ind.); and Jared White, MHC Kenworth (Leawood, Kansas). In addition, Jodie Teuton of Kenworth of Louisiana (Gray, Louisiana) serves as the Kenworth line representative for the American Truck Dealers (ATD).