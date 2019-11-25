Kenworth Ontario moves into new Peterborough location

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. – Kenworth Ontario – Peterborough has relocated to a new 22,000 sq.-ft. facility, featuring 10 service bays.

It also features an indoor truck showroom, 2,000 sq.-ft. parts department, and 5,100 sq.-ft. parts warehouse. There’s also a driver’s lounge.

The new facility is located at 1874 Technology Drive in Peterborough, Ont., adjacent to its previous location. There’s plenty of parking on the 10-acre site, the company says.

Hours are 6:30 a.m. till 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6:30 a.m. till 8 p.m. on Friday, and 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.