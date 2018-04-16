Kenworth Ontario named PacLease Franchise of the Year

TORONTO, Ont. – Kenworth Ontario PacLease has been named Kenworth North American Franchise of the Year for 2017.

“PacLease and our franchise group had a banner year in 2017, with Kenworth Ontario PacLease and Allstate Leasing – a founding member of PacLease dating back to 1981 – leading the way,” said Ken Roemer, president of Paccar Leasing. “Our collective strength has been our Peterbilt and Kenworth product line, backed by the passion of our franchise group in customer support. It’s why we delivered 30% more medium- and heavy-duty trucks into our lease/rental fleet in 2017 (over 2016) while the leasing industry as a whole had sales numbers comparable to 2016 numbers.”

“Kenworth Ontario PacLease excelled in all areas of their business,” added Roemer. “They’re PacLease’s largest Canadian franchise and added nearly 100 vehicles to its fleet, never losing sight of what got them there which is their focus on customer service and sales excellence.”

Inland PacLease (Burnaby, B.C.) and Peterbilt Pacific Leasing (Surrey, B.C.), were named as the Kenworth and Peterbilt Franchises of the Year for Canada.