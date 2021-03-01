Kenworth recognizes top dealers

Quebec dealer Kenworth Maska was among eight Gold Award winners recognized by the truck maker at its 2020 Dealer of the Year awards.

Among them, Kenworth Sales Company was selected as Dealer of the Year for the U.S. and Canada.

(Photo: Kenworth)

“Kenworth Sales Company earned the 2020 Kenworth Dealer of the Year Award with exceptional performance highlighted by an outstanding record 16 Top Ten appearances across our 24 dealer excellence measurement categories,” said Kevin Baney, Kenworth general manager and PACCAR vice president. “Kenworth Sales Company has been among the top Kenworth dealers for many years. It is an honor to present Kenworth Sales Company, Kenworth’s longest tenured dealer, with this award.”

Kenworth Maska was recognized for strong heavy- and medium-duty market share in 2020, scoring high in customer satisfaction, parts sales growth and parts operation.

Kenworth Montreal was among nine Silver Award winners, while Great West Kenworth was recognized for 50 years of service. Kenworth Truck Centres of Ontario was honored for 40 years as a dealer, Kenworth Amos for 35 years, and Kenworth Montreal and Kenworth Maska for 30 years.