Kenworth recognizes top dealers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – A number of Canadian Kenworth dealers were recently recognized for their achievements at the truck maker’s annual dealer meeting.

Kenworth Maska and Kenworth Montreal were named Gold Award winners. Kenworth Maska retailed 350 new Kenworth trucks, excelled in service bay coverage and overall facility scores and achieved a strong penetration of Paccar MX engines, according to the company.

Kenworth Montreal sold 443 new Kenworth trucks, and achieved impressive medium-duty and Paccar Financial retail share, the company said. It made the Kenworth Dealer Top 10 list in nine categories.

Kenworth Maska was also named Paccar MX Engine Dealer of the Year for North America. It sold 220 Paccar MX-powered Kenworth trucks and also stood out for its percentage of MX-certified technicians, Kenworth announced.

Silver Award winners from Canada included GreatWest Kenworth, and Kenworth Quebec.

Kenworth also recognized some of its longest-serving dealers, including Inland Kenworth of Burnaby, B.C., which has been representing the brand for 60 years, and Edmonton Kenworth, which has been in business for 35.

MHC Kenworth – Colorado was named the North American Dealer of the Year.