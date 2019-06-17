Kenworth T270 marks milestone at Ste-Therese truck plant

STE-THERESE, Que. – Paccar has produced its 200,000th truck at the company’s medium-duty plant in Ste-Therese, Que.

The Kenworth T270 was presented to Miller Industries, a long-time Kenworth customer. It came equipped with a Paccar PX-7 engine rated at 300 hp and an Allison automatic transmission.

Chakib Toubal-Seghir, plant manager, presented keys to Miller Industries executives at a special ceremony.

“The production of 200,000 medium duty trucks at PACCAR Ste-Thérèse is the result of a long history of exceptional performance and strong commitment to quality by our employees here at the plant. We take great pride in producing The World’s Best trucks for such excellent customers like Miller Industries,” said Toubal-Seghir.