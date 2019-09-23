Kriska, Turbo Images celebrate Bianca Andreescu

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Kriska and Turbo Images have teamed up to pay tribute to Canadian tennis star, Bianca Andreescu.

The 19-year-old U.S. Open winner is celebrated on a 53-ft. trailer which features images of her in action, as well as kissing the U.S. Open trophy. The trailer also features the #SheTheNorth hashtag.

“We designed a wrap that represents Bianca’s dynamic style of play,” said Turbo Images’ Charles Veilleux. “Also, to acknowledge that she is the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam title.”

“We’ve had a terminal here for a few decades,” added Kriska’s Sean LeBlanc. “Hopefully the youth in Mississauga and across the GTA that see this trailer will be inspired by Bianca’s determination and perseverance, while they pursue their own goals.”

The 53′ trailer with a full graphic wrap will be hauled along hwy. 401, including the GTA.

A video documenting the design and production of the trailer can be viewed here.