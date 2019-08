LA PRESENTATION, Que. – Lewis Trailers has announced it is now representing Fontaine semi-trailers.

“This company manufactures state-of-the-art aluminum flatbed trailers using the StirLite friction-stir welding process used by the aerospace industry for the construction of spacecraft,” says Pierre-Anthony Côté, director general of Lewis Trailers. “This technology provides greater on-road comfort, greater payload, 30% longer tire life and up to 3% fuel savings.”