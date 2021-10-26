Link appoints Morales as director of engineering, suspension controls

Link Mfg., developer and manufacturer of specialty-engineered suspensions, suspension controls and air management products, on Tuesday named Marco Morales as director of engineering, suspension controls.

A 20-year engineering and manufacturing veteran with a background in managing business growth, Morales has implemented changes that have resulted in increased profits, improved efficiencies and enhanced management control for the companies he has served.

Marco Morales (Photo: Link Mfg.)

Morales holds a master of science degree in manufacturing management from Kettering University and a bachelor of science degree in computer engineering from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

“Marco’s diverse management experience within Fortune 500 companies and privately held manufacturing organizations will be an asset to Link as we continue to expand and grow our operations in Iowa, Michigan, Canada and Europe,” said Jim Huls, president of Link Manufacturing.

“He also brings an extensive background in managing people and initiatives associated with advanced electronic controls and related systems that is complementary to Link’s existing capabilities, and in alignment with our strategic objectives.”

Morales will be leading product engineering teams engaged in developing and sustaining Link’s valve and suspension control technologies, including integration of the company’s SmartValve and Smart Air Management System (SAMS), with Link’s Road Optimized Innovations (ROI) technology. He will be stationed out of the company’s new technology center in Grand Rapids, Mich.