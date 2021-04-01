Link Mfg. breaks ground on plant expansion

Link Mfg. has broken ground on a 50,000 sq.-ft. high-tech manufacturing and training facility it says will set the stage for continued growth, while also accommodating its recent acquisition Hadley’s valve and suspension control products.

The facility is expected to be finished by December, and is located adjacent to Link’s existing Sioux City Center campus.

(Photo: Link Mfg.)

“This is the beginning of a new chapter in Link’s 41-year history, made even more economically impactful to our city, state and industry through our recent Hadley acquisition,” said Jim Huls, president of Link Manufacturing. “The contemporary new space will enable the company to better manage its suspension, suspension control and specialty products business and anticipated growth across new and existing product sectors. And the integrated training facility will help us to provide continuing education to our existing workforce, and educate new staff on the latest in today’s high-tech manufacturing techniques.”

Huls noted the new space will allow Link to add and reconfigure manufacturing cells to accommodate the company’s new, broader product line. He also explained that the Plant 4 space will help Link as it turns more and more of its attention to engineering and manufacturing suspension control technologies.